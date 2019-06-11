Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reacting to arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari following rejection of his pre-arrest bail by the IHC, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-s-Insaf termed the court decision justified and logical.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the anti-corruption watchdog, on Monday afternoon arrested PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari in the fake bank accounts case.

PTI Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema while commenting on IHC decision said that the Combined Investigation Team brought into open very credible and irrefutable evidences in its report which led to the rejection in extension of pre-arrest bail of Zardari.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan kept contending that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Zardari ruthlessly plundered the country and its resources for decades.

He remarked that these corrupt elements are destined to be made accountable for their financial crimes and they would not go scot-free.

A close aide to PM Imran Khan and PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that the decision of Islamabad High Court was part of the ongoing legal process. “The nation expects principled and bold decisions by the judiciary in order to nab corrupt elements,” he added.

Senator Khan, who is the Chairman of Senate Standing Committee for Information and Broadcasting, commenting on dismissal of Zardari’s bail plea said that the decision was logical and justified.

“Corruption has become the insignia of Zardari and Sharif families,” he alleged and added that the country was pushed to the verge of collapse yet the two families’ business kept thriving.

He slammed that both the families always took refuge under the aegis of democracy, in order to ‘safeguard their corruption’. “They disrupt parliament proceedings or threaten to protest whenever they are asked to justify their wealth”, he added.

He said that both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP took turns to loot and then bestowed each other with national reconciliation ordinances (NROs).

Time has up for such people, he said, and vowed that PM Imran Khan, with nation at his back, was committed to purge country from corruption.

PTI Senator said that PM Imran Khan was the one who presented a complete money trail of his assets before the apex court. On the other hand, he alleged that Sharif and Zardari both laundered tax-payer’s money abroad and when questioned they utterly failed to provide a single paper as evidence in their defence.

Commenting on joint opposition’s call for protest, Faisal Javed stated that it was nothing but a plea for NRO — a reference to the National Reconciliation Ordinance promulgated by then military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to close all cases against the then political leadership of the country especially that of PPP.

He categorically mentioned that no NRO will be given to any political leadership and reiterated government’s resolve to bring the accountability process to its logical end.