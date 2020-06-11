Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Rela­tions Ajmal Wazir has said that the district administrations across the province have taken action against 166,387 persons for violating the SOPs besides 41,563 units / businesses have neen warned and 3219 units sealed for violation of SOPs re­lated to lockdown.

While briefing the media here yesterday, he said that fines of over Rs8.7 million were collected so far for violation of the SOPs.

The Information Advisor said that the capacity of coro­na in the hospitals has been en­hanced for which steps have al­ready been taken and urged businessmen to ensure imple­mentation of SOPs adding that the government will soon over­come the crisis with the coop­eration of the people and busi­nessmen.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was leading from the front against the coro­na and he was reviewing all the arrangements himself.

He also said that services of­fered by doctors and paramed­ics staff regarding controlling the virus will always be remem­bered by the entire nation.

Talking about the artificial shortage of existing petroleum products, he said that the issue of petrol supply was raised with the federal government where Chief Secretary Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa was in touch with the Secretary Petroleum regarding the supply of petrol.

He said that the administra­tions of all the districts were doing their best against the per­petrators of artificial shortage of petrol and petrol pumps be­hind artificial shortage were being sealed. He said that the government’s priority was to provide relief to the people and make their lives safer.

About the decisions taken at the National Economic Council meeting chaired by Prime Min­ister Imran Khan in Islamabad, he said that the KP government had raised its voice for 3 per cent share in the NFC Award for the merged districts.