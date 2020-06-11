PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that the district administrations across the province have taken action against 166,387 persons for violating the SOPs besides 41,563 units / businesses have neen warned and 3219 units sealed for violation of SOPs related to lockdown.
While briefing the media here yesterday, he said that fines of over Rs8.7 million were collected so far for violation of the SOPs.
The Information Advisor said that the capacity of corona in the hospitals has been enhanced for which steps have already been taken and urged businessmen to ensure implementation of SOPs adding that the government will soon overcome the crisis with the cooperation of the people and businessmen.
He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was leading from the front against the corona and he was reviewing all the arrangements himself.
He also said that services offered by doctors and paramedics staff regarding controlling the virus will always be remembered by the entire nation.
Talking about the artificial shortage of existing petroleum products, he said that the issue of petrol supply was raised with the federal government where Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was in touch with the Secretary Petroleum regarding the supply of petrol.
He said that the administrations of all the districts were doing their best against the perpetrators of artificial shortage of petrol and petrol pumps behind artificial shortage were being sealed. He said that the government’s priority was to provide relief to the people and make their lives safer.
About the decisions taken at the National Economic Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, he said that the KP government had raised its voice for 3 per cent share in the NFC Award for the merged districts.