LAHORE - Punjab got 2,641 new cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest number of COVID-19 patients reported in a single day since pandemic outbteak.

With 78 more healthcare workers getting infection, number of affected doctors, nurses and paramedics reached 799. So far 43,460 COVID-19 patients have been reported from across the province.

About 34 more succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 807.

So far 290 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 165 Rawalpindi, 78 Faislabad, 77 Multan, 39 Gujranwala, 28 Sialkot, 19 Gujrat, 18 Rahim Yar Khan, 17 Bahawalpur, 12 Sargodha, nine Sahiwal, seven Nankana Sahib, five each Toba Tek Singh, Attock, Kasur and Dera Ghazi Khan, four each Sheikhupura and Muzafargarh, three each Jhang and Mianwali, two each Hafizabad, Jhelum, Rajanpur and Narowal and one each from Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Okara and Lodhran.

So far 21,581 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 3,480 Rawalpindi, 3,045 Faisalabad, 2,991 Multan, 1,885 Gujranwala, 1,260 Sialkot, 1,096 Gujrat, 878 Dera Ghazi Khan, 630 Bahawalpur, 619 Sheikhupura, 592 Sargodha, 552 Muzafargarh, 499 Rahim Yar Khan, 461 Hafizabad, 393 Kasur, 313 Jhelum, 262 Vehari, 241 Sahiwal, 227 Bahawalnagar, 221 Nankana Sahib, 214 Mandi Bahauddin, 210 Lodhran, 206 Toba Tek Singh, 190 Layyah, 171 Attock, 165 Khushab, 153 Jhang, 142 Narowal, 139 Bhakkar, 131 Okara, 101 each Khanewal and Mianwali, 100 Chiniot, 81 each Pakpattan and Rajanpur and 49 Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 40,590 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 3,08,806 tests have been performed in the province. Out of these, he said, 43,460 have been tested positive for the virus.

He said that 13,340 cases have been reported from 31-45 years age group. As many as 12,963 cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group. He said that lowest number of cases, 648, have been reported from above 75 years age group. He said that 8,643 patients have recovered and returned home, 807 died while 34,010 were isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.