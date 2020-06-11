Share:

PESHAWAR - District administration Peshawar arrested 224 more persons in a crackdown on the violators of the corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) from different localities of the districts, said a news release issued here Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ishfaq Khan and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar, Islahuddin inspected filling stations and shops at Hayatabad and on University Road and Ring Road and imposed cash penalty on super stores Hyper Mall and Harshay Stores over violation of SOPs while cash penalties were also imposed on the proprietors of three furniture show rooms on University Road.

Other officers of the district administration also filling stations and bazaars in their respective areas of jurisdiction and inspected as many as 63 filling stations and out of them the managers of 13 were arrested over the violation of SOPs and refusing selling petrol to despite availability.

The officers of the district administration has collectively arrested 224 shopkeepers and other persons and imposed cash penalties on them.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has urged upon the people for compulsory use of safety masks before leaving their houses and doing businesses in their shops to strictly follow the official guidelines, otherwise stern legal proceedings will be initiated against them.