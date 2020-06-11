Share:

DIR - Upper Dir district recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in a single day as 60 patients tested positive on Wednesday.

Sources said the whole staff of a bank in tested pos­itive and it was closed for an indefinite period. With the new cases, the number of confirmed patients in the district has reached 347.

The focal person for Covid-19 for Upper Dir, Dr Nazar Muhammad, confirmed the number of posi­tive cases.

He said that a total of 60 patients had tested posi­tive in a single day.

He said that swabs of 1,370 persons had been sent to laboratories and 680 reported negative while re­port of 160 are still awaited.

He said that 154 patients had recovered from the disease so far and four patients lost their lives.