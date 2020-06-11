DIR - Upper Dir district recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in a single day as 60 patients tested positive on Wednesday.
Sources said the whole staff of a bank in tested positive and it was closed for an indefinite period. With the new cases, the number of confirmed patients in the district has reached 347.
The focal person for Covid-19 for Upper Dir, Dr Nazar Muhammad, confirmed the number of positive cases.
He said that a total of 60 patients had tested positive in a single day.
He said that swabs of 1,370 persons had been sent to laboratories and 680 reported negative while report of 160 are still awaited.
He said that 154 patients had recovered from the disease so far and four patients lost their lives.