ISLAMABAD - She’s currently enjoying a rare break from her busy schedule as she isolates with her new boyfriend, rugby player Will Owen. And Eleanor Tomlinson occupied herself by taking part in an impromptu photoshoot at home as she shared the results on Instagram recently. The Poldark actress, 28, put on a busty display as she slipped into silver tassel dress by Nadine Merabi while bemoaning: ‘All dressed up and nowhere to go.’ In one of the images, the Colette actress relaxed on her staircase as she cradled her adorable pet pooch. A radiant Eleanor let her outfit do the talking as she opted for minimal make-up and a simple hairstyle, which highlighted her natural beauty.