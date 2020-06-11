Share:

PESHAWAR - Coronavirus took nine more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and infected 679 people on Wednesday, the highest number of people diagnosed with co­rona in one day in the province.

With the nine deaths, the toll from COV­ID-19 has reached 619, and the number of infective people to 16,206 in KP.

Of nine deaths, Peshawar reported 5, Abbottabad 2, one each in Dir Upper and Karak district.

With five more deaths, Peshawar has lost 328 people to the viral infection, the highest number of people died of the infectious disease in any district of the country.

Of 679 new cases, Peshawar con­tributed 227, the highest number of people diagnosed with the disease in a single day. The toll of positive cases has risen to 5616 in Peshawar. Lower Dir was second to Peshawar and re­ported 67 positive cases.

Dir Upper reported 58 positive cas­es, Charsadda 49, Swat 42, Bajuar 30, Mardan 24, Buner 22, Haripur 19, Nowshera 17, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan 13 each.

Also, 64 positive cases were from Torkham and 17 from international flights centre.