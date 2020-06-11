Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal met with Lahore Restaurants Unity delegation at the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Office here on Wednesday in which problems arising out of closure of hotel industry due to coronavirus pandemic came under discussion.

The delegation members comprised Aamir Rafiq Qureshi Chairman Lahore Restaurants Unity, Goharaiz Habib Lodhi, Country Head KFC Pakistan, Wajdan Azeem Director Tabaq and others.

The delegation members demanded to open business activities of hotel industry as many small businesses and employment of thousands of people are linked with this industry.

They assured to fully implement Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the government and demanded to open hotel industry. The Minister while talking on this occasion said that the government eased lockdown keeping in view economic difficulties of the masses as our weak economy cannot withstand prolonged lockdown.

He maintained that prolonged lockdown can aggravate difficulties and agonies of the poor segments of society. Aslam Iqbal stated that we are fully aware about the difficulties of hotel industry arising due to its closure and assured them to put up this matter before NCOC and cabinet committee meeting.

He said that decision in this regard will be taken in the light of recommendations put forth by the experts after holding mutual consultations. He apprised that coronavirus cases are increasing speedily due to committing violation of SOPs and advised that the spread of coronavirus cases can be curtailed by adopting precautionary measures.

The Minister appealed to the masses not to desist from shunning precautions for the sake of saving their own as well as lives of their dear ones. Chairman Lahore Restaurants Unity Amir Qureshi urged the government to restore business activities of the restaurants and assured to implement SOPs along with showing complete cooperation to the government.