KARACHI - Strengthening its commitment to supporting the Pakistani government during the COVID-19 crisis, Bank Alfalah has joined forces with Mastercard and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to provide a safe online donation portal to support those in need during the pandemic.

Through the platform, people can now securely donate to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund 2020 from anywhere in the world by using their debit or credit cards.

The initiative is in line with the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) guidelines for banks to take necessary steps to facilitate donations to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund 2020.

With Bank Alfalah as the Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS) provider, Mastercard as the payments technology partner and NBP as the facilitator with the payment link, the new partnership ensures donors’ convenience, making contributions from across the globe easy and effortless. It also encourages customers to switch to online banking and avoid unnecessary visits to branches.

Commenting on the initiative, Mehreen Ahmed, Group Head Retail, Bank Alfalah said: “Bank Alfalah understands the difficulties that people across Pakistan are facing in the prevailing circumstances, and we aim to go beyond our call of duty in order to help the government during these unprecedented times. We are committed to the government’s vision to fuel the growth of digital payments and to work towards this goal, we are pleased to collaborate with Mastercard’s fully-integrated global payment platform.