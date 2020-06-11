Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Test Cricketer Basit Ali has asked Pakistan batsmen to take benefit from Younis Khan’s expertise during the England tour by learning the art of scoring big runs.

“As a batsman, he has an excellent career. He knew the art of building innings and scoring big runs. Look at his performances he has scored 34 Test centuries and 33 half centuries. His appointment as a batting coach is a very good decision by the PCB. But I think we should not expect immediate improvement in the batsmen’s performances. It is not easy for any visiting side to perform very well in England,” Basit said in a YouTube video.

He said Younis would need at least six months to remove batsmen’s weaknesses and hone their skills. “I think the real benefit of Younis’ expertise will be after England tour, especially when the team will play in some International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments against India, I’m sure there will be a marked difference in their performance.”

He noted that after Younis’ retirement, Pakistan batsmen had not been able to score big runs. “It will also be a big test for him as whether he will able to help the batsmen solve their batting issues or not.”

Basit said Younis’ appointment would give a big relief to head coach Misbah-ul-Haq because before his joining, he had to look after three areas. “People were already asking him to do something for that. I had also suggested in one my previous YouTube messages that Misbah should step down from one department.”

He said for Pakistan cricket, it was important for the national team to embark on England tour. “Some people are talking about the Coronavirus risks in England. But except New Zealand, no cricket playing country in the world is safe from the pandemic. I believe we will have to fight the Coronavirus. Cricket should take place, even though behind closed doors.” He said the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being introduced by the ICC to mitigate the effects of Coronavirus. “During Pakistan team’s tour to England, the medical staff of the two boards will also be concerned as what health measures are required to be taken for players’ safety,” he added.