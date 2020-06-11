Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of the resource mobilization committee at his office to review different proposals for enhancing the provincial resources.

The CM constituted a committee under Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan to submit a comprehensive plan for enhancing the provincial resources.

Addressing the participants, the CM maintained the province was going through unusual circumstances due to coronavirus pandemic. He said that the government would not burden the poor segments of the society as protection of the interests of the underprivileged was the pivot of government’s policies.

Usman Buzdar assured that welfare of the impecunious strata would be fully taken care of in the upcoming budget.

The CM directed to take innovative steps for increasing the provincial resources and steps should be proposed while keeping in view the difficulties and needs of the common man. He asked the line departments to devise a comprehensive strategy for achieving their targets and every effort should be made to provide relief to the masses.

“Punjab is full of resources and there is a need to strengthen the economy by utilizing them”, he said, adding that attention should be paid to new steps to increase the financial resources of the province. He said that revival of economic activities would help generate new employment opportunities.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ul-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mohsin Leghari, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary and secretaries of the concerned departments attended the meeting. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht participated through video link.

Buzdar directs police, administration to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday issued instructions to police and administration for strict compliance of coronavirus SOPs and made it clear that commercial areas and business houses would have to follow governmental instructions in full.

He reiterated that legal action would be initiated in case of any violation and implementation on governmental measures would be ensured. He emphasized that no one would be allowed to take any illegitimate benefit of easing of lockdown. He siad everyone would have to show responsibility.

The CM stated that decisions were being made in consultation with all the stakeholders and under the guidance of the federal government. He said that the people should follow governmental instructions in letter and spirit because it was in their own interest, he said. He said that continuation of employment generation activities was imperative along with observation of SOPs. He said people could protect themselves by maintaining social distancing and following the policy of care.

CM condoles doctor’s health

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Dr Rahat Maqsood due to coronavirus in Jinnah Hospital. He extended deep sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.