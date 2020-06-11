Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that an inquiry against government officials is proof of independence of NAB and neutrality of government. The government does not believe in political retaliation against anyone, including the opposition.

All legal requirements regarding the sugar scandal will also be met. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, transparency and merit will be ensured in all respects. Governor said that corona has become a big challenge for Pakistan. No doubt the people did not take corona seriously which is why the situation has reached here, Governor said.

The government is working with all the provinces regarding corona. We can defeat corona only by taking precautionary measures, Governor added.

By inflicting the worst atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian Muslims, Narendra Modi has left Hitler behind. He was speaking at Press Conference along with Haji Muhammad Ramzan and others at the Governor House Lahore on Wednesday. Governor Punjab said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled all the promises he has made to the nation, including the abolition of corruption. It is the clear policy of the government that those who harm the national exchequer belong to any party action will be taken in accordance with the constitution and law. As far as the NAB is concerned, it is an independent and sovereign body.

Replying to a question, Governor said that he had spoken to Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Vice-President of the European Parliament, who was speaking out for the rights of Kashmiris and against Indian atrocities in the European Parliament. PM Imran Khan was doing his best to make the international community aware of the grim situation in Kashmir.

The atrocities that India is committing in Kashmir have no other history in the world. And there is no doubt that Narendra Modi has left Hitler behind in atrocities.

In these circumstances, it is the responsibility of the world to take notice of these atrocities instead of remaining silent. India should be stopped through diplomatic pressure to end the atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and Indian Muslims. Referring to the increase in corona patients and deaths from corona, Governor Punjab said that the government has been saying since Ramazan that corona is intensifying but unfortunately the people are not taking it seriously due to which only in a single day more than 100 deaths daily are taking place in the country. If the people still do not show seriousness to overcome corona, it will be a difficult and dangerous situation for Pakistan in the days to come. If the corona epidemic continues like this, it will be dangerous for the health system, and it is a fact that if the attitude of the people remains the same, Corona will become more uncontrollable in the days to come. The public must follow SOPs to prevent the rapid spread of Corona as the catastrophe can be avoided.