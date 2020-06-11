Share:

ISLAMABAD - A large number of Pakistanis are visiting the Pakistani embassy in Riyadh for consular services and purchasing tickets for special repatriation flights.

Due to restrictions imposed by the Saudi government, the Diplomatic Quarters police are allowing entry of the service seekers in batches of 50 Pakistanis each. The sudden surge in the number of visiting Pakistanis is because of the sale of PIA tickets in the embassy premises and resumption of consular services after almost three months of lockdown by Saudi government, Saudi Gazette reported.

The embassy is providing all possible assistance to the Pakistani nationals outside the Diplomatic Quarters as well, including by deputing of officials, provision of water bottles and moving all services related to passports in order to facilitate large public visiting for passport related services outside. Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated special repatriation flight from Jeddah to Peshawar on Monday (June 8).

Consul Press Arshad Munir, Commercial Consul Waheed Shah and Consul Welfare Majid Memon were present at Jeddah airport to bid farewell to the passengers on behalf of the Consul General of Pakistan. After suspension of routine international commercial flights due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the government of Pakistan had started special PIA flights to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from different countries including Saudi Arabia. Over 2,200 Pakistanis have so far been repatriated from Jeddah region since the start of these special PIA flights. Similar special PIA flights are also being operated from Riyadh region. The Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General at Jeddah, in close cooperation with the PIA, are coordinating arrangements of these special flights in their respective jurisdictions.