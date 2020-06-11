Share:

LAHORE - Counter Terrorism Department conducted an intelligence based operation in Gujranwala on Wednesday and arrested a terrorist belonging to proscribed organisation Daesh from whom explosive material was also recovered According to the details, the CTD Team Gujranwala got information from a credible source that a terrorist belonging to banned organisation DAESH was present somewhere near Chowk Bijli Ghar main road Narowal. The CTD team also got the information that the terrorist was carrying explosive material as he had planned to target a sensitive installation. On receiving this information, CTD Team raided the place and arrested the terrorist named Babar Malhi. Explosive material, prima cord, detonator, all parts of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and cash for terrorism financing was also recovered from the arrested.