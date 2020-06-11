Share:

RAWALPINDI - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and Mr Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) had a telephone conversation on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the call was in the backdrop of polio eradication drive in Pakistan. Bill Gates appreciated Pakistan Army’s help in enabling the campaign through provision of security, monitoring and bridging of capacity gaps, according to the media wing of Pakistan’s Army.

COAS said that it’s a national duty and Army played a part in the significant initiatives undertaken by the government of Pakistan and healthcare departments of provinces. The healthcare workers who played the most important part in polio drive also acted as the frontline defence against COVID-19.

COAS said that despite COVID-19, Pakistan Army in support of govt’s efforts has already made preparations to restart anti polio campaign in coming weeks. Both discussed the challenges in face of current and future Pandemic threats and efforts to enhance the resilience of population through education, flexible healthcare management and use of technology. COAS thanked Bill Gates for his Foundation’s efforts towards the noble cause and said that every initiative aimed at betterment of Pakistan and its people will be fully supported and appreciated.