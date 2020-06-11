Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday gave last opportunity to the Federal Ministry of Housing and Works to get the state-owned houses vacated all over the country.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of the suo moto notice about illegal occupation of the government houses.

The bench expressed its dissatisfaction over the Ministry of Housing report saying that despite its order, the houses were not taken back from the illegal occupants.

The Chief Justice said that the ministry of housing report is based on incorrect facts. He directed the Ministry to submit its report on the next date duly signed by the Secretary Ministry of Housing.

Justice Gulzar noted that many government officials despite having personal houses are still occupying the government residences. He observed that many officers have rented out government residences.

Additional Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works informed that the report is prepared after verifying each house. He told that they got vacated 52 houses and initiated departmental inquiry against the erstwhile occupants. Forty teams have been constituted for inspection of the government houses.

The CJP said that still the government houses were being illegally occupied. He said people file complaints regarding occupation of official residences by non-entitled persons. He said a woman by the name Durdana Kazmi had submitted a complaint in the Supreme Court that her residence in G-6 sectors is occupied, while the ministry officials taking no action against the occupants.

He ordered that the government residences should be vacated with the help of police. He observed that the government residences are for people those who are working in government departments and not for private persons. He warned that if the government residences are not taken back then they would order for termination of their services.

Justice Gulzar remarked that on every hearing, the ministry officials seek time. He ordered the additional secretary to take action against the illegal occupants and submit report within two months.

The counsel for Capital Development Authority (CDA) informed that the police had occupied the government residences. Upon that Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that the government should resolve this issue itself. Later, the apex court deferred hearing for two months in this matter.