ISLAMABAD - The romantic comedy from executive producer Selena Gomez hits theaters on July 10 — a week before Christopher Nolan’s Tenet opens. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions’ Stage 6 Films acquired worldwide rights to Natalie Krinsky’s directorial debut from producer and financier No Trace Camping. Solstice Studios thriller Unhinged, starring Russell Crowe, opens nationwide on July 1, but Broken Hearts Gallery is the first major studio release. Movie theaters have been closed nationwide since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. There were 554 locations open in the U.S. last weekend, including 243 drive-in theaters. About 500 of the nation’s 5,400 theaters are located in California, which is allowing cinemas to reopen. The Broken Hearts Gallery stars Blockers’ Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, UtkarshAmbudkar, Molly Gordon, Hamilton’s PhillipaSoo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Saturday Night Live’s Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and theater legend Bernadette Peters.