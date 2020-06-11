Share:

TIMERGARA - Lower Dir chapter of Ja­maat-i-Islami and Teh­reek Tahafuz-e-Haqooq-e-Overseas Pakistanis on Wednesday staged a pro­test demonstration out­side the Timergara Press Club demanding of the government to take no­tice of the miseries and hardships of stranded overseas Pakistanis.

Dozens of the JI work­ers and former law­makers took part in the event.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of over­seas Pakistanis.

The rally was ad­dressed by former MPA Saeed Gul, JI Riyadh pres­ident Haji Ameer Zaman, president Anjuman Taja­ran Timergara Haji An­war ud Din, Engn Yaqub ur Rahman and others.

On the occasion, they said that overseas Paki­stanis in the Saudi Ara­bia, UAE, Malaysia and other Gulf countries are facing numerous issues while the government is doing nothing to resolve their issue.

Later, speaking at a news conference the JI leaders demanded of the government to announce a special package for over­seas martyrs and arrange special flights for bring­ing the dead bodies and stranded Pakistanis who wanted to return home due to prolonged lock­down and joblessness.

The speakers said that overseas Pakistanis were now unable to afford their stay abroad due to financial conditions.