TIMERGARA - Lower Dir chapter of Jamaat-i-Islami and Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Haqooq-e-Overseas Pakistanis on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration outside the Timergara Press Club demanding of the government to take notice of the miseries and hardships of stranded overseas Pakistanis.
Dozens of the JI workers and former lawmakers took part in the event.
The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of overseas Pakistanis.
The rally was addressed by former MPA Saeed Gul, JI Riyadh president Haji Ameer Zaman, president Anjuman Tajaran Timergara Haji Anwar ud Din, Engn Yaqub ur Rahman and others.
On the occasion, they said that overseas Pakistanis in the Saudi Arabia, UAE, Malaysia and other Gulf countries are facing numerous issues while the government is doing nothing to resolve their issue.
Later, speaking at a news conference the JI leaders demanded of the government to announce a special package for overseas martyrs and arrange special flights for bringing the dead bodies and stranded Pakistanis who wanted to return home due to prolonged lockdown and joblessness.
The speakers said that overseas Pakistanis were now unable to afford their stay abroad due to financial conditions.