ISLAMABAD - Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Wednesday said the government is prioritizing development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) especially Allama Iqbal Industrial City for attracting Foreign Direct Investment and transfer of technology into the country. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of investors who called on him Wednesday. Mian Kashif said the prioritized Special Economic Zone, Allama Iqbal Industrial City of FIEDMC under CPEC is primarily focused on industrialization.