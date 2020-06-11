Share:

Rawalpindi - Gujar Khan police have registered a case against unknown culprits for demanding money as extortion from a shopkeeper while posing to be Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders.

Similarly, police also booked another citizen for hurling threats towards Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan Inspector Mian Imran Abbas on social media, they said.

According to sources, a local trader Ismail lodged a complaint with PS Gujar Khan stating he was sitting in his shop when he received messages from two mobile numbers 0332-5577074 and 0332-1658878 in which a man who called himself as member of TTP demanded extortion from him. He said the unknown culprit also threatened that he would kill him and his family if money was not paid. The complainant appealed police to register case and arrest the accused. Police registered case and began investigation. Gujar Khan police also registered a case against Faizan of Ward Number 19 for using offensive language and hurling threats towards SHO PS Gujar Khan Inspector Mian Imran Abbas on facebook. However, no arrest was made so far.

On the other hand, Taxila police registered a case against three men for killing two persons and injuring three others over dispute of marriage proposal and began investigation with no arrest so far