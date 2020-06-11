Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General Police, Shoaib Dastgir has ordered that all the complaints lodged on prime minister portal and on 8787 complaint management system were to be dispensed in the earliest to ensure complainants’ issues are quickly redressed.

The IGP directed the officials in a video conference chaired by IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir and attended by RPOs, DPOs. The conference addressed matters relating to 8787 Complaint management system, investigation standing order, development projects and other issues. The IGP said that quick resolution of issues of the citizens and provision of timely justice was the top priority of Punjab Police. He said that internal accountability branch, inspection and monitoring should work with full determination for better performance of other sections. He said that implementation of court orders under 22-A/22-B for registration of FIR should be ensured at all costs. he said that fulfillment of Standing orders regarding investigation should be ensured under supervision of DPOs for improvement in investigation system.

IGP said that for compensation of every application received through prime Minister portal and 8787 complaint management system, the officers with their personal attention and interest should take every possible step needed. He said that under zero tolerance policy, there should be no delay in taking departmental and legal actions against those officers who commit negligence and delay and exhibit lack of professionalism in resolving the issues of the citizens.

He urged all RPOs, DPOs that they should make citizen feedback system more effective and that no application should be closed without satisfying the applicants whether their applications were received through prime Minister portal, 8787 complaint system or other sources.

He said that 22-A 22-B for registration of FIR and all writ petitions with respect to crime, implementation of court orders must be ensured at any cost, whereas for improving performance of different branches, branch of internal accountability should do inspection and monitoring with more diligence and commitment and process of self accountability in the force should also be continued for further improvement and overall progress of different projects.

He further said that upgradation of investigation system based upon rules of modern policing was significant component of the policy therefore, implementation of orders for improvement of investigation system must be ensured

He said that Addl IG Investigation should personally supervise the issues related to it.

He further said that follow up work with relevant departments should be completed which included construction of new police stations and acquisition of land without any delay so that the police stations having no building should be transferred to their own buildings. He further said that RPOs DPOs under their supervision should see and execute the projects and development schemes in different districts within given time frame whereas regular inspection of Police stations and police reforms should be strictly implemented and considered fully. He further said that weapons under use of Police force should be distributed keeping in view the crime ratio and location based upon devised SOPs so that force does not face difficulty during different operations.

During the conference, Addl IG IAB Azhar Hameed, Addl IG Finance Tariq Masood Yaseen, Addl IG Logistics and Procurement Ali Amir Malik, Addl IG Investigation Fiaz Ahmad Dev and Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani, DIG legal Jawad Ahmad Dogar including other officers gave briefings related to under discussion matters whereas RPOs and DPOs expressed their views in the meeting.

IG Punjab issued orders regarding improvement of administrative and professional matters and said that appointment of officials of Punjab constabulary on duty points should be done in accordance with issued instructions and officials of PC should never be appointed for security duty without any need and necessity.