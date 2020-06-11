Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and presented performance report of the ministry from August 2018 to April 2020. The minister apprised the premier that the national action plan was revived by National Internal Security during the period, and in this regard, fourteen high-level committees were formed, which will submit their recommendations about different affairs within a month. It was also informed that an electronic visa was introduced for one hundred and seventy-five countries as per the vision of the Prime Minister to promote investment and tourism in the country. A comprehensive policy was framed to eradicate terrorism from the country, particularly for checking financial resources. A comprehensive policy and detailed strategy was formulated by the high level steering committee and is being implemented to eliminate the menace of smuggling. A total of seventy anti-encroachment operations were carried out in Islamabad to retrieve 15,000-Kanals of land worth 100 billion rupees from the land mafia. The Prime Minister was informed that NADRA is providing all possible assistance to other government departments for national interest.