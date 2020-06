Share:

Karachi - Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has announced that the government is expanding the testing capacity of Karachi University (KU) lab.

In a tweet, the senator said that currently the lab at KU has the capacity of conducting 800 coronavirus tests a day. However, Wahab added, the testing capacity is being expanded to conduct 2400 tests a day. He said Sindh’s testing capacity from 80 had now crossed 8,000 tests a day. “This is #COVID19 testing lab established by #SindhGovt at Karachi University. Its current capacity is 800 tests a day which is being further enhanced to 2,400 tests a day. It is because of such interventions, Sindh’s testing capacity from 80 has now crossed 8,000 tests a day,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday opposed ending representation of provinces in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

Provincial energy minister while criticising withdrawal of provinces’ representation in electric power regulatory authority said it is an attack on the 18th Amendment of the constitution.

Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said that the federal government has got passage of amendment in NEPRA Act from the Senate. “The nomination of representatives in the electric power regulatory authority is a power delegated to provinces in the constitution,” he said.

“We will protest if provincial governments denied the right to nominate representatives of its choice in the NEPRA,” the minister said.

The energy minister also contacted Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani to communicate the concern of small provinces with regard to withdrawal of provinces’ representation in the electric power regulator.

Chairman Senate in the conversation vowed to protect the interests of small provinces.

Sindh minister also communicated provincial government’s concern to Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and Senator Sherry Rehman over amendments in the NEPRA law.

In a letter to the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah he termed amendments in the NEPRA Act an attack on the powers of provincial governments and asked for lodging protest with the federal government over the matter.