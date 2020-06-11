Share:

LAHORE - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have widespread impact on the world with an alarming increase in infections, L’Oréal Pakistan launches a solidarity program, in support of the fight against the virus, with the local production of hand sanitizers and hand-washes, under its natural beauty brand Garnier.

Below are the details of the solidarity actions by L’Oréal Pakistan:

* Thousands of products will be distributed to healthcare and medical professionals working as our first line of defence against the virus and are committed to protecting us and curbing the epidemic every day, a need of the hour!

* Contribution of the hand sanitizers and hand-washes from the initial productionto employees of local retailers,free of charge. This is to assist all retail partners and their staff, who have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic to ensure uninterrupted access to urgent supplies, and continue to do so.