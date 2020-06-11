Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Doctors and paramedical staff continued their boycott of OPDs for two hours at Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas and other government hospitals on Wednesday.

This is the third consecutive day of doctors and paramedical staff’s token strike in support of their charter of demands.

Hundreds of patients visiting the hospitals in morning for getting medical treatment facilities were perturbed over doctors’ boycott of OPDs and had to wait for hours.

Some patients told media persons that for last three days they were visiting the hospital but due to protest of medics, they could not get treatment facilities and had to wait for hours.

Young Nursing Association’s leader Dr Imran Maher and leader of paramedical staff Nazeer Ahmed Detho said that their protest would continue and they will continue observing two hours token strike to press for their demands. They said that if government did not accept their demands, they would extend the boycott to whole day. They urged authorities to take notice of the strike and grant approval to their demands.