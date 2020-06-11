Share:

LAHORE - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided 90 more portable ventilators to all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).According to a statement issued by NDMA, Punjab and Sindh have been given 25 portable ventilators each while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have been provided 15 and 10 ventilators respectively. It said five portable ventilators were provided to hospitals in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and five in Islamabad while Gilgit-Baltistan has already received different types of ventilators along with five portable ventilators.