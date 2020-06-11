Share:

LAHORE - NESPAK-led joint venture (JV) has won Command Area Development Component of ADB-funded Jalalpur Irrigation Project (CAD-JIP) through a competitive bidding, said Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK here on Wednesday. The duration of the project is about four years. The project is expected to increase crop production and reduce the land degradation by minimizing the marginal quality groundwater use. Jalalpur Irrigation Project envisages construction of new irrigation system and appurtenant structures to irrigate about 174,000 acres of land in Pind Dadan Khan and Khushab area. The proposed main canal will off-take from right bank of Rasul Barrage and is about 116 km long with design discharge of 1,350 cusecs. The distribution system of 210 km length comprises 23 distributary canals and 07 minor canals. The project will benefit over 225,000 rural people in 80 villages.NESPAK scope of services under the current assignment includes construction and lining (up to 50% length) of 485 watercourses, LASER land levelling of 30,000 acres, installation of High Efficiency Irrigation System on 2,000 acres and construction of 20 water storage ponds with solar powered pumping stations for irrigating un-commanded areas in addition to awareness creation, capacity development, extension and demonstration activities.