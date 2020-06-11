Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Overseas Pakistanis Foun­dation (OPF) Wednesday said it had been conduct­ing regular online interac­tion with the host coun­tries’ relevant officials to resolves the Pakistani expatriates’ issues, be­sides providing them re­lief amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “The online interactions with the relevant officials of foreign countries are being held with the help of the Community Welfare Attachees and Pakistan’s mission abroad,” an of­ficial in the OPF told APP. He said most of the time contact was made with the relevant officials of the Middle Eastern Countries, where a large number of Pakistanis had been fac­ing multiple issues. The official pointed out that the OPF had also been holding webinars with the Pakistani community in different countries to ascertain their problems. All-out efforts were be­ing made to redress the expats issues in effective manner. He said focal per­son had been nominated in the United Arab Emir­ates for coordination with Embassies/Consulate Generals to arrange food, health, accommodation and other facilities for job­less Pakistani workers and prisoners. The official said an emergency cell had been set up at the OPF headquarters to facilitate the Pakistani expatriates and their families amid the coronavirus crisis across the globe. The cell, established some three months ago, had been working round the clock to render best possible assistance to the expats and their families amid the pandemic, he added.