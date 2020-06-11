Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday summoned a senior Indian diplomat amid ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, 26 years old Nasreen Akhtar d/o Ali Akhtar, resident of Sandhara village; 24 years old Rabia w/o Muhammad Shakeel and 7 years old Momina d/o Muhammad Hameed residents of Dera Sher Khan village; and 7 years old Munshi s/o Sukan Din, resident of Bamroch village sustained serious injuries, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 1296 ceasefire violations resulting in 7 death and serious injuries to 98 innocent civilians, it added,

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC in Jandrot Sector, on June 9, resulting in serious injuries to four innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Then Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.