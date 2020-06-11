Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters have once again been closed down at the Gaddafi Stadium owing of rapid growth of Coronovirus cases here in the provincial metropolis. The PCB office was opened on June 3 last week and now the Board’s authorities have decided the closure of office as Lahore has seen a record number of increase in corona cases in recent days. The headquarter, which was closed on March 17 after outbreak of COVID-19, remained closed for more than two months and all the employees were working from home. In the first phase, only most essential staff had joined the office which was functioning from 10am to 4pm, said PCB spokesman here on Wednesday. “The PCB headquarter has been closed till June 21 and the employees will again be doing their day-to-day work from home,” he said.