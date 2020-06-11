Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar said Prime Minister Imran khan approved to take action in accordance with the recommendations of Sugar Commission against elements responsible for sugar scam in the country.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the SAPM said that approval of subsidy on sugar was not a crime if made in a transparent and legal requirements. NAB has been assigned responsibility to held inquiry on sugar scam, said Barrister Shahzad Akbar adding that under Section-9 of Accountability Ordinance, action was being taken on the issue of subsidy.

The SAPM said that Sugar Mills Association went to court with some delay and action had been pursued on recommendations of the inquiry report of sugar scandal.

The SAPM also underlined that in the forensic audit report, it had also been proven that growers and farmers of sugarcane were exploited in payment of their crop. He said that in accordance with the recommendations of the Commission, the recovery procedure would be setup soon.

Responding to a query, the SAPM on Accountability and Interior also stated that a committee had been tasked headed by Hammad Azhar to decide the price of sugar. He said that some elements had been identified in connection with sugar scandal, which would soon be taken to task.

SAPM Shahzad Akbar also notified that in accordance with the recommendations of Sugar Commission, action plan had been devised and first reference in this regard had been dispatched to NAB for thorough investigations.