Rawalpindi - Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an intra-provincial auto-theft gang by arresting three of its active members besides seizing 10 stolen cars from their possession.

“We have rounded up three notorious car lifters linked with an intra-provincial auto theft gang and recovered 10 vehicles of different made from their possession,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

According to details, a team of Police Station (PS) New Town, under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Mirza Javed Iqbal, busted a notorious car lifting gang “known as Naheem Gang” by arresting three active members and seized 10 cars worth Rs 10 million from their possession. The accused have been identified as Muhammad Naheem, Gull Babu and Muhammad Jamshed. The auto-theft gang involved in pilfering vehicles from the limits of police stations New Town, Naseerabad, Airport and Rang Pura Sialkot.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal briefed City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas that the detained car lifters have confessed their crime and investigators are also trying to trace out other members of gang and their facilitators. He told that a considerable decrease would be seen in incidents of car lifting with arrest of the three car jackers. CPO appreciated the efforts of SP Rai Mazhar Iqbal and SHO PS New Town Inspector Mirza Javed Iqbal for netting the car lifters.

Meanwhile, police held two men on charges of assaulting teenagers sexually in different localities of the city, informed a police spokesman. Separate cases have been registered against the accused under section 377 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) while further investigation was on, he said.

According to him, a citizen namely Sajid Hussain lodged a complaint with PS Saddar Wah officials stating Basharat Hussain sodomised his 13 year old son forcefully. He asked police to register a case and arrest the accused. Police filed case and handcuffed the rapist.

Similarly, Saddar Bairooni police also held a man namely Lal Abbas Khan on charge of attempting to assault a 13 year old boy sexually at Mashroot Dam where he went for swimming. Police registered case against rapist on complaint of father of victim teenager and begun investigation. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that police have adopted zero tolerance policy against the accused involved in child abuse cases.