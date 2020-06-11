Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that quick resolution of issues of citizens based upon modern policing and easy provision of facilities to them is the top priority of Punjab Police and in this regard, modern integrated Khidmat Marakiz in all over the districts of province are not only engaged in service delivery but also process of their up gradation for enhancing their effectiveness is also continued so that the citizens may fully benefit from facilities of this unique project equipped with modern technology. He further directed that in the view of pandemic of corona virus, the staff deputed over Khidmat Marakiz should use face masks, hand sanitizers and also ensure implementation of other safety measures during working and also provide facilities to citizens in accordance with the issued SOPs so that their lives and precious time may be saved.

He said that it is our mission to make our services better for facilitation of public and with this respect, Police Khidmat Counters have been established in all district headquarters hospitals across the province where in case of emergency, citizens are getting medico- legal certificate without going to police stations.

These views were expressed by him while he was talking on the event of inauguration of upgraded Khidmat Markaz equipped with modern facilities at Moon Market Iqbal Town Lahore on Wednesday.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, SSP Ibadat Nisar, SP Iqbal Town along with other officers were also present at this occasion. Children of Police martyrs presented flowers to IG Punjab upon his arrival. CCPO Lahore Zulafiqar Hameed briefed IG Punjab about upgradation and facilities imparted by this Khidmat Markaz and told that for more facilitation and easiness of the citizens, 2 new more counters, queue metrics machine have been installed in Moon Market Khidmat Markaz.

and this addition will definitely boost up process of service delivery to the citizens and they will be able to enjoy 14 different services under one roof including facilities of character certificate, police verification, record of mobile phones and vehicles, registration of tenancy ,facilities of licensing and others. He further said that the citizens can upload police Khidmat Markaz Application by their Android phones and also get information about police services and for acquisition of these services, citizens may take time by online by which their precious time will be saved and it is a plausible step of Khidmat Markaz.

IG Punjab further said that police force is kept on continuing its mission to protect the citizens in this time of difficulties by pandemic coronavirus which brazenly reflects the spirit of service delivery of force.

He emphasized that besides Khidmat Marakiz, social distancing and precautionary measures should be ensured in all police offices whereas police services should not be provided to any citizen wearing no mask and without adopting precautionary measures.