LAHORE - Lahore Police is playing the role of Front Line Soldier against coronavirus. This was stated by the CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed here on Wednesday. He said that Lahore police affected the most among all departments. He said that special compliments to the great sons of Lahore Police who are on the verge of coronavirus. Lahore Police is ensuring the safety and security of the citizens by putting all kinds of situations behind them, he added. Zulfiqar Hameed further said that the number of officers infected due to corona in Lahore Police is 149 and 104 officers have recovered from coronavirus and resumed their duties. In Lahore police, 8 officers died due to coronavirus.