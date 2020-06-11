Share:

ISLAMABAD - A new study offers the first evidence that a protein named BAM15 acts as an energy uncoupler and could be an effective drug for treating obesity and related diseases. Obesity affects more than 650 million people worldwide and drives a number of dangerous health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and more than a dozen deadly cancers. Global spending to treat obesity and obesity-related illnesses amounts to well above $150 billion a year. “Despite this, only a handful of medications are currently FDA-approved for obesity treatment, and the people who take these drugs rarely achieve long-term weight loss,” said John Kirwan, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “Halting the obesity epidemic requires new, more effective medications. This research represents a very promising step in the discovery process.