ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for providing online education to avoid academic loss of the students in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The President stated this during a presentation given by Vice Chancellor of Baltistan University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan, through a video conference on Wednesday. The President stressed the need for focusing on research and innovation to promote quality education in the country.

He said Coronavirus pandemic has affected the education sector everywhere and this challenge can be met by encouraging and promoting the culture of online education.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted various initiatives taken by the University for promotion of education.

The President appreciated the measures taken by the Management of the Baltistan University for arranging online classes for students as well as promoting education in Gilgit-Baltistan.