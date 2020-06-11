Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that religious hatred, sectarianism and provocation cannot be allowed in the society and those who do so do not deserve any concession. He was presiding over the meeting of Special Committee of the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Schools Education Dr Murad Ras, Members of Provincial Assembly Mian Shafi, Muhammad Ilyas, Muzaffar Ali Sheikh, Kashif Mahmood and Tahir Khalil Sindhu, Chairman Ulema Muttahida Board Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Law Secretary and other officials. The special committee decided to take stern action against the publication of controversial material in the books of the Punjab Textbook Board. Basharat vowed to launch crackdown on those responsible for publishing controversial material in textbooks, as well as enact effective legislation to prevent the publication of such controversial material in the future.

He said that the draft law has been prepared for this purpose.