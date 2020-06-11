Share:

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the management of Sindh Building Control Authority to conduct survey about dangerous buildings in Hyderabad City and submit its report so that the life and property of the people could be protected.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday, he also directed to SBCA officers to issue notices to the citizens residing in these dangerous buildings in order to avert any untoward incident.

The officers should also submit SBCA rules and regulations regarding dangerous buildings so that the district administration could be able to initiate comprehensive action in this regard, he added.

The Regional Director SBCA Hyderabad Waqqar Memon briefed the meeting about the existence of dangerous buildings in Hyderabad city and action from SBCA regarding demolition of dangerously declared structures.

Fire erupts at plastic factory in Karachi

A fire broke out at a rubber and plastic factory in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial area on early Wednesday morning. According to details, Rescue sources said the fire brigade was immediately called after black smoke spewed from the factory. Five fire brigade vehicles arrived at the site and were trying to put out the fire.

No casualty was reported, rescue team confirmed, as the factory was vacated in time.

“The cause of the incident can only be ascertained after the fire is put out,” a rescue official said, a private news channel reported.

DC for strict face mask implementation

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sandhu has directed the strict enforcement of wearing masks in the district.

This was stated by him while presiding over a meeting held at his office on Wednesday to review the measures taken by the Government to deal with latest coronavirus pandemic situation.He said that condition of wearing masks should strictly be implemented in public places, markets, bazaars and parks.

The deputy commissioner said that action would be taken against violators. Protecting the lives of citizens was the top priority of the Government. “Wearing masks is essential for the safety of the citizens and they must wear masks when they leave their homes. He said that no stone would be left unturned for the treatment of coronavirus affected patients.

Several NBP staffers test corona positive

Over 15 branches of National Bank of Pakistan in Sukkur region have been closed after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the administration of Main Branch NBP Sukkur, the fifteen branches of NBP in Sukkur and Khairpur districts have been closed as a precautionary measure and it will be reopened after disinfection.

The official urged the public to make the use of face masks mandatory, appealing people not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

call for free treatment of corona patients

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sukkur, Maulana Hizibullah Jakhro has demanded of the Sindh government to ensure free treatment of coronavirus infected patients at private hospitals in case of insufficient space in public health institutions.

In his statement issued here on Wednesday, he demanded utilization of maximum fund for the healthcare sector in the upcoming budget.

He said that SOPs, were not being followed at majority of public places because the government lacked will power for their implementation. He said the medicines being used for the treatment of COVID-19 infection were disappearing from the market.