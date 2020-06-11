Share:

RAWALPINDI - A security guard of a fuel station was shot dead by two dacoits when he resisted them during a robbery of petrol pump in limits of Police Station (PS) Wah Saddar here on Wednesday.

Another person was robbed off cash and mobile phone by a gang of three teenagers on gunpoint at Transformer Chowk, the precinct of PS Sadiqabad.

However, the perpetrators escaped the crime scene robbing the petrol pump of cash besides taking away the riffle of guard with them, police added. The deceased security guard has been identified as Khan Zaman, whose dead body was moved to hospital for autopsy.

According to police, two unidentified dacoits riding on a motorcycle arrived at petrol pump and tried to snatch the cash from cashier. The security guard tried to put off resistance on which one of the dacoits opened firing on him. Resultantly, the guard died on the spot whereas the dacoits fled after looting cash taking the gun of guard with them, police added.

Locals alerted police which rushed to the scene and collected evidences so that investigation could be begun against the dacoits. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas also took notice of robbery at fuel station and ordered his subordinates to visit the crime scene. Following instructions of city police chief, SSP (Operations) Rawalpindi Tariq Walayat and SP Potohar Division Syed Ali reached at the crime scene and recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses.

“We along with experts of Forensic Lab have collected evidences from crime scene and the fleeing dacoits will be arrested soon,” said SP Syed Ali. He said several teams have been constituted to capture the dacoits. First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the dacoits and further investigation was on, he said.

Meanwhile, a gang of three teenagers riding on a motorcycle had intercepted Navid Khan on gunpoint at Transformer Chowk, the area of PS Sadiqabad, in broad day light and snatched cash and mobile phone from him.