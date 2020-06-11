Share:

I was simply horrified to learn of last Friday’s tragic PIA crash in Karachi. This was surely a very sad day in the lives of many Pakistanis, including myself.

We, as a nation, have fond memories of PIA, and my family and I have flown with the airline since 1970. It is thus appropriate to say, that once amongst the greatest airlines in the world, PIA now stands reduced to an ill-functioning, detested shadow of its former self, with faulty equipment and aircrafts.

An urgent and effective plan is needed to restore PIA’s status as one of the greats. Perhaps this initiative should be negotiated and carried out with a friendly and competent airline such as Qatar or the Emirates.

ABBAS R. SIDDIQI,

Lahore.