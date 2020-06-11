Share:

SUKKUR - Anti-Corruption Police Ghotki arrested two Taluka Education Officers of Grade 18, Allah Bachayo Kazi and ex- Taluka Officer Obaro Allah Warrayo Chachar for allegedly fake appointments, misappropriation in the funds. ACE Inspector Ayaz Memon told to media on Wednesday that a case against both officers was registered, while One Akhtar Hussain was still at large in the same scam. Memon told the media that Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Sindh Minister Anti-Corruption Establishment and Trade and commerce had ordered the circle officers of their respective districts to launch operation against the officers allegedly involved in corruption and misuse of powers.