LAHORE - The Syndicate of University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Wednesday, approved the allocation of free beds for corona patients in private sector teaching hospitals affiliated with the varsity. The 58th meeting of UHS syndicate was headed by Vice Chancellor UHS Prof Javed Akram. The members who were present at the meeting included Prof Khawaja Sadiq Hussain, Prof Sajid Maqbool, Prof Abdul Nasir Shah, Dr Saqib Mehmood and representatives of Punjab health and finance departments. Prof Waheed ul Hameed and Prof Humaira Akram joined in through video link. The body was apprised that UHS had around 40 private sector medical and dental institutions affiliated with it, which had their own teaching hospitals. It was decided in the meeting that in order to ease out burden on public sector institutions in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the administration of private sector institutions would be directed to allocate 150 beds each in their respective teaching hospitals for coronavirus patients. It was also decided that Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) would be approached to inspect these hospitals to assess whether or not they were equipped to treat coronavirus patients.

The syndicate decided to give a free hand to UHS VC in that regard. Prof Javed Akram assured that all-out efforts would be made for the provision of free beds within the next couple of days.