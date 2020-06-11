Share:

LARKANA - Deputy Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Nooman Siddique, in a notification issued here on Wednesday made it mandatory for everyone who comes out of house to wear a mask as precautionary measures against coronavirus.

It is further notified that all the residents of the district are directed to ensure SOP’s Home Department/Health Department to stop the wide spread of coronavirus especially the following (a) Wear Mask at all places and (b) Ensure Social Distancing at all time.

In case of any violation of these SOPs, strict action under section 188 of PPC 1860 would be initiated at concerned stations of the district, the notification added.

Four die of heatwave in Jaccababad

Four people died of heatwave as warm weather and power loadshedding continued to hit Jacobabad district on Wednesday..

Those died include citizens of Garhi Khero and its surrounding areas in district Jacobabad. They were identified as Mohammad Ramazan Brohi, Mohammad Suleman Qambrani, Ghulam Shabir Hyderi and a woman whose identity could not be ascertained. The maximum temperature of the town was recorded at 49 degrees centigrade on Wednesday. Garhi Khero is one of the warmest towns of Jacobabad district.