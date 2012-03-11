At least four persons including a robber were killed in separate incidents of violence and police encounter in different localities of the city.

The police busted a kidnappers’ gang, four extortionists and recovered arms from their possession.

According to details, the police approached two armed robbers who were fleeing after committing dacoity in a bungalow located in Defence Phase II, at South Circular Road.

Seeing the police party the robbers started firing and tried to flee. In retaliatory fire one robber was killed while an accomplice identified as Guftar was arrested. The police recovered arms, looted valuables and cash from the nabbed robber.

In Hassan Colony area of Sohrab Goth unknown armed men gunned down one person identified as Abbas Khan.

Police recovered dead body of a woman in Garden East area. Police said the body was cut into pieces.

Armed assailants shot dead a 14-year-old unidentified youth upon resistance during a street crime incident near Civil Hospital.

In Shah Latif Town, an 18-year old Shahzad was injured during firing by unidentified persons while three other people were injured in PICHS, New Karachi Industrial Area and Faqeer Colony in acts of violence.

On a tip off the police conducted a raid at den of kidnappers in Northern Bypass area and arrested six culprits besides recovery of arms.

Police also arrested four extortionists on raids in Orangi Town and Civil Lines area and recovered arms from their possession.

The police during action against one-wheelers and racing at Shahrah-e-Pakistan arrested 15 youngsters and took their motorcycles into custody.