Recently engaged actress Jessica Biel has flashed her diamond ring for the very first time. Boyfriend Justin Timberlake reportedly popped the question to his longtime on/off girlfriend Biel back in December.On Thursday the couple dined at the Tavern in Los Angeles and Biel gave fans a quick glimpse of her most prized possession - a large square-cut diamond surrounded by smaller stones. New reports suggest the couple plans to wed this summer.