LARKANA/HYDERABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah said that the present government would not let anybody divide the province and the opposition’s statements in this regard are just to get political mileage.

Talking to media at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Saturday, he said that Sindh Assembly has passed a resolution to forge unity against anti-Sindh agenda. “The people of Sindh are united and no one can disintegrate our homeland,” he said. He said that the elements, who are talking about division of Sindh, are basically hatching conspiracy against the country.

Later, the CM presided over a high level meeting to review arrangements in connection with death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on April 4.

He announced that President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would preside over the Central Executive Committee meeting and address a public gathering on April 4. He also visited the ancestral graveyard of Bhutto family here, laid floral wreaths on the graves and offered fateha for the departed souls.

Earlier, the CM attended the “First International Bhambore Conference” as the chief guest in Thatta. He said that the government would utilise all its resources not only to discover and promote the world class heritage but also to preserve the articles and treasures of ancient civilization.

He said that Sindh Culture Department would be made more affective and equipped, enabling it to preserve all archaeological sites and its remains. He said after the Moenjodaro, Bhambore is the second largest civilisation of the province.

He said the site was conquered by Muhammad Bin Qasim who started Islamic preaching from here, hence, it is also called as the Gateway of Islam. He said that the previous governments paid no attention towards the historical sites and left them unattended. He said that the PPP government would take steps to safeguard culture and civilisation of the province.

Later, talking to media, the CM said that 60,000 contractual workers have been regularised in various departments. He said that the government has also regularised 19,000 teachers.

Meanwhile, the Regional Director Benazir Income Support Programme Hyderabad Abdul Majeed Soomro said that five Benazir Debit Cards Distribution Centres have been established in different parts of District Hyderabad aimed at facilitating the beneficiaries of the cards.

Talking to media, he said that the centres have been established at Qasimabad, GOR Colony, Bakra Piri, Hirabad Jail Road and Moosa Khatian. With establishment of the centres, the card beneficiaries have been saved from deduction of their amount, he said. He said that Benazir Income Case Grant Cards have also been issued to the beneficiaries through which, the women can draw their amount through ATM.

With the issuance of cards to beneficiaries, there was no chance of corruption, he said.

The Regional Director said that instalments of the months of November and December 2011 have also been issued to post offices and the beneficiary women can receive their amount through post offices. The issuance of Benazir Income Support Debit Card has also been started and after receiving such cards and the beneficiaries can draw the amount of three instalments at once.

The beneficiaries can get Benazir Income Support Debit Card by showing their CNIC at the centres, he added. Under Waseela Sindh Programme, he informed that balloting of 35,000 applicants have been made and those beneficiaries who have the letters from the Sindh Chief Minister can get interest-free loans up to Rs0.3 million, payable in five years.

The beneficiaries can start their own business by getting such interest free loans, he said and informed that Waseela Haq Programme will also be launched soon in Hyderabad district.