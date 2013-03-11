



KARACHI (PPI) - Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KW&SB) would construct a high-rise building in the heart of Karachi city, equipped with modern technology to facilitate consumers. A high-level meeting presided over by KWSB Managing Director Misbahuddin Farid chaired approved the project.

The new head office would be furnished with complaint centre, billing cells, mosque, car parking, canteen, latest security system, high speed lifts and other latest facilities. Four banks would be invited to open their branches in the head office.

Misbahuddin Farid appointed Deputy Managing Director Mashkoorul Hassnain as Project Director of the new plan. It was decided that head office would be built on the basis of Built Operate and Transfer (BOT). He said that KW&SB is facing lack of coordination and delay in day to day operations because its top level managing officers sit in offices located at two different locations. M.D KW&SB stated that in order to improve coordination between departments it is vital that all KW&SB departmental offices are located within the same vicinity. It would not only improve KW&SB performance but would also result in provision of better services to the citizens.

He said that the procedures and operations for this new head office would be kept transparent, where constructor would be selected on merit through newspaper advertisement by the committee of experts.

He said KW&SB is a public service institution working for the benefit of more than 20 million citizens of Karachi. “We have been striving to provide swift facilities to the citizens despite unfavourable conditions,” he added. Construction of a hospital equipped Hospital equipped with latest machinery and state of the art technology for officers and employees of KW&SB was also proposed during the meeting. This hospital would treat employees of KW&SB on lower fees, reducing KW&SB medical expenses, significantly.