HAFIZABAD - Former AJK prime minister and Muslim Conference Chief Sardar Atiqueur Rehman has lashed out at the PPP government for taking non-serious attitude towards the resolution of Kashmir dispute, saying that the party had caused irreparable loss to the Kashmir cause during the past five years in rule.

Addressing press conference at the residence of AJK Muslim Conference District President here on Sunday, he said that all and sundry was fully aware that Bharat had been indulged in terrorism in Pakistan and Kashmir but the rulers were hell bent on awarding MFN status to India, which was betrayal with Kashmiris, who rendered supreme sacrifices. He said that Bharat was intending to render our land ‘banjar’ (barren) by stopping water in our rivers.

Replying to a question, Sardar Atique said that there was no room for adventurism or Martial Law in Pakistan and fair and transparent elections were the need of the hour. He, however, said that there was no example of fair, free and transparent elections in Pakistan in the past except those held during dictator Yahya Khan era.

Replying to another question, he said that All Jammu and Kashmir Muslims Conference would decide about participation in the upcoming elections in Pakistan within few days.

AGE-OLD PRACTICE OF THIKRI PAHRA STRESSED: With a view to prevent rising incidents of robberies, dacoties and cattle-lifting in the district, Awami Mahaz Hafizabad President Rana Khalid Mehmood has stressed the need for introducing age-old practice of ‘Thikri Pahra’.

While addressing press conference, Rana Khalid Memood said that district government had erected closed circuit cameras in the city after spending million of rupees in the city but most of them were out of order for the past one year.

He also called upon the district administration to make the CCTV Cameras functional without further delay, which, he said would be helpful in tracing the accused involved in numerous incidents. He also demanded intensification of patrolling by the policemen.