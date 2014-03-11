BTG

London -One new musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and one from 30 years ago, Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, lead the nominations for the 2014 Olivier awards with seven each, it has been announced.

In a particularly strong year for West End musicals, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will do battle with The Book of Mormon, Once and The Scottsboro Boys in the best new musical category. The latter three each have six nominations. The 2014 nominations were announced in central London by the actors Nigel Harman and Leigh Zimmerman.

There are 26 categories taking in stage, opera and dance, with the small Almeida theatre in north London having a particularly good year. Its productions are nominated in 10 categories, with Ghosts up for best revival and Chimerica and 1984 up against each other in the best new play category. The best actor category this year is dominated by Shakespearean performances. The actors are Jude Law for Henry V, Rory Kinnear for Iago in Othello, Tom Hiddleston for Coriolanus and Henry Goodman for his performance in Bertolt Brecht's The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui.

Best actress meanwhile will be contended by Hayley Atwell for The Pride, Anna Chancellor for Private Lives, Judi Dench for Peter and Alice and Lesley Manville for Ghosts. The best director category is unusual this year in that women dominate. Lyndsey Turner, for Chimerica, is up against Susan Stroman for The Scottsboro Boys, Maria Friedman for Merrily We Roll Along, and Richard Eyre, the sole man, for Ghosts. The one award voted for by the public is the BBC Radio 2 audience award, for West End long runners. This year, the productions are Matilda the Musical, Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked. Organisers have this year brought back the best new comedy category and four productions will do battle: The Duck House, The Full Monty, Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense and The Same Deep Water As Me.

