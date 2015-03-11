BAHAWALPUR

A newly posted Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) official has pledged to eliminate corruption from the public sector departments terming it the biggest evil of the society.

Anti Corruption Establishment Bahawalpur Director Ali Akbar Bhatti added that nations could not prosper in presence of corruption. “Anti-Corruption Department is playing important role to ensure corruption-free Punjab. Corruption will not be tolerated whether it is within the department or in any other government department,” he pledged.

Talking to The Nation, he said that the department was aimed to stop corruption within the government departments and to take steps to stop it in the future. For the purpose, actions would be taken without any discrimination, he said. No one is above the law and every corrupt element would be treated according to the law, he clarified.

He said that corruption was the evil which causes other bad things in the society and put nations on the path to destruction. He added that the Anti Corruption Department was playing an important role in fulfilling the dream of corruption-free Punjab. He said that he had conveyed the message to all the officials of Anti Corruption Department.